If these negotiations fail, we must pull ourselves together and find another way, - Zelenskyy

If the current peace process fails, we need to pull ourselves together, find another way, and do everything we can to end this war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I understand that we must be realistic about everything, but look, if one process or another for a peaceful settlement of this war fails, ending the pressure on Russia is like running a long distance, like a marathon. We need to pull ourselves together, find another way, and do everything we can to end this war," Zelensky said.

What preceded it?

As previously reported, Trump stated that Zelenskyy does not support the US-proposed plan to end the war.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan will not be to everyone's liking.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner have already arrived in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy - Associated Press

The US peace plan: what is known

According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things: