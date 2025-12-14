If these negotiations fail, we must pull ourselves together and find another way, - Zelenskyy
If the current peace process fails, we need to pull ourselves together, find another way, and do everything we can to end this war.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I understand that we must be realistic about everything, but look, if one process or another for a peaceful settlement of this war fails, ending the pressure on Russia is like running a long distance, like a marathon. We need to pull ourselves together, find another way, and do everything we can to end this war," Zelensky said.
What preceded it?
- As previously reported, Trump stated that Zelenskyy does not support the US-proposed plan to end the war.
- In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan will not be to everyone's liking.
The US peace plan: what is known
According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:
-
withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;
-
restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;
-
renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;
-
equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);
-
providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password