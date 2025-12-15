In Belgorod, "Luch" TPP damaged after shelling: part of city left without power

On the evening of 14 December, explosions rocked the Russian city of Belgorod, causing serious damage to energy infrastructure facilities.

According to local authorities, the "Luch" thermal power plant was hit, leaving part of the city without electricity, Censor.NET reports.

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A missile warning was issued in Belgorod before the shelling. Emergency services are currently working to restore power, but power outages continue.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Watch more: Drones attacked chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod: large-scale fire broke out. VIDEO

Drone attacks and power outages in regions of the Russian Federation

Russian public sources also reported drone attacks on Moscow and temporarily occupied Donetsk. In connection with this, a number of Russian airports temporarily imposed restrictions on flights arriving and departing.

In addition, power supply problems were reported in Voronezh, where critical infrastructure was damaged as a result of the strikes.

Earlier, we reported that on the night of 13 to 14 December, drones again attacked the Afipsky oil refinery located in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russia claims to have shot down 141 UAVs: number of oil refineries attacked