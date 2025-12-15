Polish President Karol Nawrocki believes that Ukraine should involve Poland more in the negotiation process regarding a potential peace agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to an interview with Wirtualna Polska.

Nawrocki was asked whether he expected the Ukrainian president to announce that Poland should be more involved in the negotiations and that Zelenskyy would not "fly to a meeting" with Western European leaders without Warsaw's participation. In response, he said that he did not expect such statements.

"But I think it would be good form on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's part to talk about this from the outset. This is exactly the kind of partnership we expect... One might think that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be the key stakeholder in Poland's presence at the negotiating table," said Nawrocki.

He noted that this would be the case if relations were properly structured. However, according to him, President Zelenskyy currently views Poland as a stable, obvious asset that does not require any special action.

We would like to remind you that on Friday, December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Poland.

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