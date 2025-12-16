Russians unsuccessfully attempt to break through land corridor in Kupiansk, - 13th Brigade of NGU "Khartiia"

Defence forces have completed the encirclement of the enemy in Kupiansk and have moved on to stabilisation measures and clearing the city. The Russians are unsuccessfully attempting to break through the land corridor.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on "Army TV" by Ihor Raikov, head of the unmanned systems service from the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia".

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He emphasised once again that the Kupiansk operation was not a one-off event. It began in September, when a search and strike group was created, and is continuing today. It can be divided into two parts.

"The first part is cutting off logistics and surrounding the enemy in the city itself. Accordingly, the first part was completed successfully. The second part is localising the enemy in the city, stabilisation measures in the city itself, and directly clearing the city," said the head of the unmanned systems service from the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia".

Raikov once again confirmed that the enemy's logistics are currently carried out exclusively by drones. However, the Russians are not giving up on their attempts to break through a land corridor to their surrounded garrison. So far, they have been unsuccessful.

"They even tried to move through the famous pipe. The pipe is under constant fire control and reconnaissance, so any such attempt by the enemy cannot be successful at this time. And this allows us to carry out operations in the city itself," the soldier noted.

Read more: Up to 200 Russian soldiers blocked in Kupiansk, gradual driving out is taking place, - Trehubov

Kupiansk operation: what is known?

On 12 December, it became known that the Defence Forces had successfully cleared villages northwest of Kupiansk, as well as its northern outskirts.

Ukrainian troops are currently conducting a counteroffensive and encirclement operation near the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region:

blocked a significant part of the Russian garrison in the city, cutting off Russian ground supply routes and surrounding enemy units;

liberated settlements on the approaches - Radkivka, Kindrashivka and other areas in the north and north-western outskirts;

Ukrainian troops have reached the Oskil River, complicating the logistics of Russian forces.

Between 100 and 200 Russian soldiers remain in the "cauldron" in Kupiansk. Enemy units that had previously entered the city are now effectively isolated and concentrated closer to the centre of Kupiansk, with significantly limited supplies.

Ukrainian forces are continuing to clear enemy pockets in the central part and strengthen control over the territories under their control.

Read more: Occupiers blocked in Kupiansk: entire north-western outskirts of city have been cleared, - DeepState