Occupiers who attempted to storm Vovchanski Khutory have been eliminated - 16th Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past few days, Russian occupation forces have repeatedly attempted to storm the village of Vovchanski Khutory, but all these attempts have failed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attack on Vovchanski Khutory

Yesterday, December 15, the enemy attempted to attack our positions on ATVs, but they were detected on approach and destroyed. Today, after 1 a.m., taking advantage of a break in the snowfall, the enemy attacked again, this time on motorcycles. They left the area of the Vovchansk oil extraction plant in the direction of Vovchanski Khutory. After covering about 100 meters, the Russian motorcyclists got tangled up in engineering barriers, after which they were destroyed by mortar fire and artillery," the report said.

The settlement of Vovchanski Khutory is under the complete control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Successful search and strike operations are currently being conducted in certain settlements in the Vovchansk direction, the results of which will be reported separately.

Read more: Defence of Pokrovsk continues, defence forces destroy enemy in urban areas, - "East" Group

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russian forces had advanced near Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region and Yablunivka and Horikhove in the Donetsk region.