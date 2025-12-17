Ending war in Ukraine depends on US and Trump’s position: Main thing is that he does not back down, - Lukashenko

Aleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, said that ending Russia's war against Ukraine depends on the position of US President Donald Trump, calling him "a man of character."

According to Censor.NET, with reference to UP, Lukashenko made this statement in an interview with Newsmax.

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It all depends on Trump

"Now a lot depends on the position of Trump and the United States of America. The main thing is that Trump does not back down from this position. He is a man of character, sometimes impulsive. He must not spit on it all, wave his hand, and walk away. If he persists in this plan, then there will be results. Europeans have no reason to make a fuss here," Lukashenko said.

Every war ends in peace

When asked, "How can Zelenskyy and Putin achieve peace?" Lukashenko replied, "I think that the current situation will push them to achieve peace."

According to him, in the event of an escalation, it "will not be good" for Russia, as "even more people" will be drawn into the war.

He also said that "every war ends in peace."

"And this war will end in peace. The sooner, the fewer people will die," he added.

Lukashenko noted that "Zelenskyy must understand and does understand that this could end with Ukraine ceasing to exist."

Read more: Lukashenko proposed to Putin to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Minsk: "We are always ready."

Lukashenko knows what guarantees Russia wants

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus also mentioned guarantees, noting that he knows what guarantees Russia is seeking.

"There must be guarantees. Russia wants guarantees that this will be permanent. I know this. Russia wants to conclude a peace treaty so that war will never start again. Ukraine is also interested in this. Trump is ready to act as a guarantor of this. Everything is in place. Therefore, we need to speed things up... That is why the main thing today is to stop the slaughter so that people do not die. If people are not dying, then sit down and agree on whatever you want. Both territorially and in other ways," he said.

See also: Lukashenko: Ukraine will "agree to a peace treaty" according to the US plan

"We must ensure that no one is alarmed that we have stopped the conflict... To prevent Russia from becoming alarmed in this regard, we must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine and its army do not rearm at this time, and that the Americans do not supply weapons there together with the Europeans," Lukashenko added.

Europeans "whisper" to Zelenskyy

According to him, Trump is putting more pressure on Zelenskyy regarding the "peace agreement."

"Because Europeans are involved in this, and they are whispering in his ear that they will help Zelensky fight. They won't help at all. They don't have the resources that the United States has. And if the Americans walk away from this, escalation is inevitable. And then Macron, Merz, and Starmer will realize their mistake," he is convinced.

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