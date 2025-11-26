Lukashenko proposed to Putin to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Minsk: "We are always ready."

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), once again proposed resuming "peace talks" on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Minsk.

He is quoted by the agency BELTA, reports Censor.NET.

Resumption of negotiations

"If you wish to return to Minsk again – and this is appropriate – you know that we are always ready. As for Ukraine, we are often criticized... You know, we are engaged in dialogue with the West and with the Americans. When they start talking about this, I ask them: "Didn't you know that... our actions are legally justified, we are allies," says Lukashenko.

The Russian dictator spoke about "peaceful means"

Putin, in turn, told Lukashenko that he intends to discuss with him "the issue of ensuring the security of the union state" and the current state of affairs regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine by allegedly "peaceful means."

"… We are moving towards achieving acceptable results, the results we want, by peaceful means in Ukraine. I know that you are always up to date, that this is always on your mind. And you are also one of those people who want this conflict to end," said the Kremlin leader.

Read more: Peace talks in Ukraine are "moving in positive direction," - Starmer

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