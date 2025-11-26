Lukashenko proposed to Putin to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Minsk: "We are always ready."
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), once again proposed resuming "peace talks" on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Minsk.
He is quoted by the agency BELTA, reports Censor.NET.
Resumption of negotiations
"If you wish to return to Minsk again – and this is appropriate – you know that we are always ready. As for Ukraine, we are often criticized... You know, we are engaged in dialogue with the West and with the Americans. When they start talking about this, I ask them: "Didn't you know that... our actions are legally justified, we are allies," says Lukashenko.
The Russian dictator spoke about "peaceful means"
Putin, in turn, told Lukashenko that he intends to discuss with him "the issue of ensuring the security of the union state" and the current state of affairs regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine by allegedly "peaceful means."
"… We are moving towards achieving acceptable results, the results we want, by peaceful means in Ukraine. I know that you are always up to date, that this is always on your mind. And you are also one of those people who want this conflict to end," said the Kremlin leader.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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