The US is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia's energy sector to increase pressure on Moscow if dictator Vladimir Putin rejects a peace agreement with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, sources familiar with the matter informed Bloomberg about this.

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A blow to Russia's shadow fleet

According to some sources, the new measures could be announced as early as this week.

Ships belonging to Russia's shadow fleet used to transport Russian oil, as well as traders facilitating these transactions, may be subject to sanctions.

No official confirmation or further information is available at this time.

Read more: Putin threatens Europe and ignores sanctions - Sky News

What preceded it?