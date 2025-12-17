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US to impose new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector if Putin rejects peace deal - Bloomberg
The US is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia's energy sector to increase pressure on Moscow if dictator Vladimir Putin rejects a peace agreement with Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, sources familiar with the matter informed Bloomberg about this.
A blow to Russia's shadow fleet
According to some sources, the new measures could be announced as early as this week.
Ships belonging to Russia's shadow fleet used to transport Russian oil, as well as traders facilitating these transactions, may be subject to sanctions.
No official confirmation or further information is available at this time.
What preceded it?
- Oil prices fell below $60 per barrel for the first time in six months.
- Earlier it was reported that prices for Russian oil fell to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, as Russia is forced to increase discounts due to sanctions amid falling global prices.
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