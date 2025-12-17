Umerov arrived in Sweden: Discussed with Johnson increasing support for Ukraine
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov began a working visit to Sweden, where he met with the country's Minister of Defense Paul Jonsson.
As reported by Censor.NET, Umerov announced this on social media platform X.
What did you talk about?
"We discussed practical steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, develop defense cooperation, and counter modern security challenges, in particular hybrid threats from Russia," he wrote.
Support for Ukraine
Umerov also thanked Jonsson for his systematic financial and security support for Ukraine.
"This assistance is of strategic importance for our resilience and security on the European continent," he stressed.
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