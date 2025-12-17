For Ukraine’s allies in Europe, bad deal with Russia is worse than no deal at all, - WSJ

Ukraine's European allies believe that a peace agreement that would be beneficial to the Russian Federation risks provoking a larger war in the future. It could engulf the entire continent.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

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Europe supports Kyiv, in particular to preserve its own security

The article states that European leaders understand that Russia may emerge from peace talks with significantly expanded military production capabilities, confident in its ability to redraw borders by force and viewing NATO as a weak organisation.

"European capitals, which are experiencing a shortage of funds, fear that they will have no choice but to significantly increase military spending and strengthen defence preparations in the hope of maintaining their deterrence capabilities," writes the WSJ.

Donald Trump and his team want a quick resolution to the conflict, but for Europe, as for Ukraine, a bad peace deal that leaves Kyiv weak and vulnerable is currently worse than no deal at all.

Read more: Ukraine’s peace plan rejects withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas and refusal to join NATO, - NYT