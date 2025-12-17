Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Oreshnik missile system will be put on combat duty by the end of 2025.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry's board.

The dictator also mentioned its first use, when the Russians struck Dnipro with Oreshnik in November last year.

"The high level of training of units and formations, their ability to solve the most difficult tasks, is confirmed during regular exercises. This includes the participation of our foreign allies and partners, to whom we transfer the experience gained during special military operations," Putin said.

Watch more: Goals of "SMO" will be achieved. Russia will "liberate its historical lands," - Putin. VIDEO

What preceded it?