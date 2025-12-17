EU summit will test bloc’s unity amid row over Russian assets for Ukraine amid US pressure, - Politico

Disagreements between European governments over the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine are intensifying amid pressure from the US.

This is reported by Politico, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Some countries, including Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Bulgaria, are demanding that priority be given to solving their own problems and reducing support for Kyiv, while German Chancellor Merz and other leaders stress that a lack of unity on financing Ukraine will undermine the EU's authority on the world stage.

Representatives of the Trump administration are allegedly pressuring US-friendly governments to refuse to use €210 billion in frozen assets for Ukraine. The main opponent is Belgium, which is resisting, fearing obligations to its own taxpayers.

EU leaders are considering several scenarios: from pushing through a "reparations loan" by a qualified majority vote to limited bilateral loans. Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina stressed that it is important for the bloc to show its ability to make strong decisions and support Ukraine.

As noted, for Ukraine, a "reparations loan" financed by Russian assets could become a critically important source of funds, as the country expects a budget deficit of €71.7 billion in 2026. The success of the summit depends not only on financial support for Kyiv, but also on demonstrating the unity of the EU at a decisive moment in geopolitical history.

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