Georgia signed agreement on mechanism for reparations from Russian assets for Ukraine

Georgia unexpectedly signed an international agreement establishing a mechanism to distribute reparations received from Russian assets among Ukrainian citizens and companies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

It is noted that Georgia's participation in the diplomatic conference in The Hague was distinguished even by the format of representation: Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili personally attended the event, while most countries were represented at the ambassadorial level.

Bochorishvili delivered a "fiery speech in support of the Ukrainian people," without mentioning the tense relations between Kyiv and Tbilisi, after which Georgia signed the so-called "anti-Russian" convention without comment or reservation. The Georgian side also sent a group of journalists to The Hague to cover the event for the domestic audience.

Motives

At the same time, the article emphasises that the motives behind Tbilisi's move remain unclear. The decisive factor will be whether the Georgian parliament ratifies the agreement in the near future or whether the country will limit itself to signing it, avoiding further deterioration of relations with Moscow.

It is noted that Georgia was the only country in the region to join the document: Azerbaijan and Armenia ignored the meeting in The Hague, and Turkey limited itself to the presence of a diplomat without signing the agreement.

As a reminder, a conference was held in The Hague on 16 December on the creation of an international commission to compensate for the damage caused by Russia to Ukraine during the war.

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