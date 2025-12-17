Sybiha: Russia’s economy is beginning to face some "dramatic problems"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the Russian economy is entering a recession and facing serious financial problems, calling on Western countries to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to X Sybiha.

Sybiha noted that available economic data indicate a deterioration in the Russian economy. According to him, in January-November, the Russian federal budget deficit reached a record $54 billion and could exceed $70 billion by the end of the year.

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the consolidated deficit of Russian regions amounted to $1.5 billion, while last year there was a surplus of $12 billion. Also, according to the minister, revenues from energy are declining: in November 2025, oil and gas revenues fell by 34% compared to November 2024, which reduced the budget by another $3.5 billion.

Read more: EU summit will test bloc’s unity amid row over Russian assets for Ukraine amid US pressure, - Politico

Tax increases in the Russian Federation

Sybiha added that Moscow is forced to raise taxes, particularly VAT, and cut subsidies for small and medium-sized businesses. He stressed that sanctions must be tightened, as economic pressure could become "unbearable for Putin."

The minister noted that sanctions currently cover only about 20% of Russia's military-industrial complex and called for extending restrictions to the rest. He also stressed the need to completely close loopholes for circumventing sanctions, restrict Russia's access to technology, reduce energy revenues, and end the EU's dependence on Rosatom.