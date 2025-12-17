Pastor Mark Burns: Corruption scandals complicate Western support for Ukraine

Mark Burns, a preacher and televangelist close to Trump, said that corruption scandals in the Ukrainian government are negatively affecting Ukraine's image among Western partners and complicating advocacy for further assistance.

Burns made this statement in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Anna Olytska, according to Censor.NET.

According to Burns, there is growing skepticism in the US, particularly among supporters of the America First approach, when information emerges about possible misuse of funds that were supposed to be directed toward the war effort and support for the civilian population. "It looks bad and raises questions: are resources really reaching the front lines and innocent people?" he said, stressing that he has no sympathy for those guilty of corruption, but cautioned against punishing the whole society for the actions of individual officials.

At the same time, Burns emphasized that from a spiritual and humanitarian point of view, human lives are more important to him than territory. "No piece of land is worth mass deaths and war crimes," he said, commenting on the debate about priorities in war.

See more: 102 million hryvnias embezzled for purchase of tank protection: NABU exposes corruption in defence sector. PHOTO

Separately, Burns commented on political leadership in Ukraine. In his opinion, the question of who should lead the country—a man, a military officer, or a woman—is exclusively a matter for the Ukrainian people. He stated that he sees no obstacles to a woman becoming president of Ukraine, citing biblical examples of female leaders.

Commenting on Ukraine's prospects, the preacher, who is close to the US president, expressed his conviction that the country has a chance for large-scale recovery and economic growth. According to him, international investment and support from allies can ensure Ukraine a "brilliant future," and the world already knows Ukrainians and their resilience well.

Let us remind you that Mark Burns recently visited Ukraine for the first time. According to him, the trip significantly changed his perception of the country: instead of "a map on CNN," he saw courageous people, as well as the determination and resilience of society in the face of war.