Nauseda called on EU to tighten sanctions against Gazprom and Lukoil: "We must touch the untouchables"

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called for tougher sanctions against Russia and Belarus, particularly against large Russian energy companies that have previously avoided restrictions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

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Nauseda stressed that the EU must now use all possible instruments to support Ukraine. According to him, sanctions policy should not be limited to half-measures.

"Sanctions against Russia and Belarus must be tough. Now is not the time for hesitation. We must touch the untouchables, such as Gazprom, Novatek, and Lukoil," said the Lithuanian president.

Read more: No plans for trilateral meeting between US, Ukraine and Russia in Miami, - Axios

He stressed that only decisive action could deal a significant blow to the Russian economy, which is already in a difficult state. "We must do more to make Russia feel the cost of its aggression," Nauseda added.

Also remind, that proposals for the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia are planned to be presented after the New Year and approved before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to European diplomats.

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