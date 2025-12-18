Russian UAV warehouse and ruscists’ air defence systems hit in occupied territories, - General Staff of AFU. VIDEO

The defence forces struck a number of air defence facilities, a UAV storage facility and other facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On the night of 18 December, Ukrainian defenders struck enemy targets in the occupied territories.

Watch more: "Prime" border guards eliminated 14 occupiers in the North Slobozhanskyi direction with drones. VIDEO

Occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia region

A hit was recorded on the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar station in the Hvardiiske area of the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces also struck a fuel and lubricants warehouse belonging to the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the occupiers in the Prymorsk area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region). The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Soldiers of 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade hit Russian EW station 15 km behind front line. VIDEO

Occupied Donetsk region

A UAV storage facility in Makiivka and a concentration of invaders' manpower from the 114th separate motorised rifle brigade in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were attacked. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Other attacks

The results of the strike on 14 December 2025 on the positional area of the enemy's 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment in the Raevka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation have been clarified - The destruction of two S-400 air defence missile systems with ammunition by soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" has been confirmed.

Watch more: SOF destroy field depot of Russia’s 101st Logistics Brigade in Luhansk region. VIDEO

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