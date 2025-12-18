Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from occupied Kherson region

Another group of children has been brought back from the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, those rescued include a 12-year-old girl who had not left her home for nearly four years to avoid being forced to attend a Russian school. Throughout that time, she secretly studied online under Ukraine’s curriculum, risking being exposed by the occupiers.

A 12-year-old boy who requires regular treatment was also brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory. After his city was occupied, medical care became unavailable: the hospital was closed and looted, and there was no access to the necessary pharmaceutical drugs.

Read more: Another group of children has been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine

Prokudin stressed that all the children are now in free territory with their families and are currently staying at the Hope and Recovery centers, where they are receiving medical, social and psychological support.

The children’s return was made possible through the President of Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative with support from the Save Ukraine team.

Read more: Within framework of peace process, Ukraine insists on formula of "all for all" exchange, - Lubinets