Ukraine and China hold political consultations in Beijing

On December 18 in Beijing, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia held Ukraine-China political consultations with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin (at the rank of deputy minister).

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

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During the consultations, the parties reviewed current issues in Ukraine-China relations, outlined plans for further contacts at the highest and high levels, and discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine-China cooperation within international organizations.

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The sides also held an in-depth exchange of views on Russia’s ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as on international efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable and lasting peace.

"The interlocutors confirmed that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the foundation of Ukraine-China relations," the statement said.

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