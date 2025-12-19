Enemy continues to exert pressure on the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past 24 hours, 193 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 74 air strikes and dropped 154 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,281 shelling attacks, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,836 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on populated areas:

Oleksandrohrad, Donetsk Oblast;

Havrylivka, Khrystoforivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast;

Lisne, Orikhiv, Balabine, Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where Russian invaders were concentrated, three command posts and one artillery unit.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 176 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks near Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Dovhenke.

Yesterday, there were nine attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault on the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break through our defences towards Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Drobysheve, and in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka and Zvanivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in the Kostiantynivka direction: the enemy is trying to infiltrate in small groups, - 24th SMB

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of Toretsk, Nove Shakhove, and Novopavlivka.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Stepove, Pryvilne, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, Rybne, and in the direction of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, Lisne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks in the areas of Solodke, Zelene, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

Read more: Ukrainian military destroyed the launch site of Russian drones with HIMARS rocket. VIDEO

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to break through our defences towards Novoandriivka, Prymorske and in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful offensive actions towards Antonivka.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.