Heavy fighting continues in the Kostiantynivka direction: the enemy is trying to infiltrate in small groups, - 24th SMB

Fierce fighting is going on in the Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka areas. Weather conditions are limiting drone operations, but artillery fire is getting heavier on both sides.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air of "Suspilne Novyny" by Kostiantyn Melnykov, spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

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The military noted that over the past day, the enemy attempted to find weak links in the defence 18 times in the Kostiantynivka direction. However, all of their assaults were successfully repelled. In general, the enemy's tactics remain unchanged. These are attempts by one or two enemy infantrymen to infiltrate, gain a foothold, and accumulate forces for further attacks.

"It is currently raining in the region, so there is fog in some places. This typically interferes with the operation of drones, not only ours but also the enemy's. Accordingly, artillery is being used more on both sides. The weather does not greatly affect effectiveness. It simply changes the means," said the spokesperson for the 24th SMB.

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Swarms of drones over Kostiantynivka: the city is rapidly being destroyed by war

According to Melnikov, Kostiantynivka has become a clear indicator of how quickly the war is progressing and how rapidly cities are being destroyed. However, there are still about four thousand civilians remaining in the city.

"It is impossible to move around the city due to the constant presence of drones, sometimes in swarms. There is a constant buzzing above your head, and you can see these drones flying with the naked eye. Then the only question is whether the drone has spotted you or whether it has a more important target. And in this situation, it is surprising that so many people remain in the city," Melnykov said.

Read more: FPV drone attacked family on bicycles in Kostiantynivka: parents and two children injured