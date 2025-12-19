General Staff: 52 clashes reported on frontline, most in Kostiantynivka direction

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 52 combat clashes have taken place along the front.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s report.

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Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Bezsalivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one clash with enemy forces has occurred since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 57 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Prylipky and toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses toward the settlement of Pishchane.

Read more: Front line sees 183 combat engagements, 46 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched three attacks, toward Druzheliubivka and Lyman and near the settlement of Shandryholove. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. The aggressor was active near Serebrianka. One clash is currently ongoing.

No clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions near Kleban-Byk and Oleksandro-Shultyne and toward Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia and Sofiivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 10 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne and Udachne and toward Novopidhordne, but failed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Pryvilne and Zlahoda and toward Rybne, Oleksandrohrad and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults, while two clashes are still ongoing. Pidhavrylivka was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

Read more: 98 combat engagements recorded at frontline, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, while two more clashes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka.

No clashes have been recorded so far in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.