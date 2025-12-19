Ukraine meets French and British military delegations, discusses possible international contingent deployment

Ukrainian representatives held talks with French and British military delegations led by the chiefs of staff, General Fabien Mandon and Sir Richard Knighton. The key focus was on implementing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa said, Censor.NET reports.

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Possible deployment of an international contingent

"We discussed implementing security guarantees for Ukraine, including a possible presence of an international contingent, and what this should look like in practice, taking into account our wartime experience. For us, it is crucial that the agreements reached by the President during visits to Paris and London are translated into concrete decisions and actions as soon as possible. That is exactly what we are working on now," Palisa said.

He added that "Ukraine is ready for a peaceful settlement, not in words, but through real preparation to implement it."

Palisa also noted that "peace requires guarantees, mechanisms, and accountability from the parties."

"This is exactly what we are working on," he stressed.

Read more: European troops in Ukraine will be able to repel Russian forces. This is included in security guarantees, - Merz

Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security

"France and the United Kingdom are not just partners, but states that have consistently taken responsibility since the first days of the war. They clearly understand that Ukraine’s security is the security of all of Europe. That is why their participation in the Coalition of the Willing is of strategic importance, and our cooperation with them must be long-term, reliable, and effective," the Deputy Head of the Office of the President said.

Watch more: Security guarantees from US must be strong, not like "Budapest" or "Minsk," - Zelenskyy. VIDEO