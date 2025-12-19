At times in Poland there is sense not all Ukrainians appreciate our efforts – Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland and Ukraine remain allies, but Poles and Ukrainians must show mutual understanding amid Russia’s aggression.
PAP reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"Poland supports Ukraine with all its strength"
Tusk noted that Poland and Ukraine are allies despite their history: "We support Ukraine with all our strength."
- He stressed that Poland and the Polish people have made "a tremendous effort" to defend their shared interest — the independence of both countries.
The two nations must show mutual understanding
At the same time, the Polish prime minister said Poles and Ukrainians "must show the greatest possible understanding and patience toward each other."
"Sometimes in Poland we have the feeling that not all Ukrainians appreciate our efforts. Sometimes Ukrainians feel that our mood has become a bit less pro-Ukrainian. Yes. That’s true. We have a lot to explain to each other, including from the past. We must have a lot of patience and understanding for one another," he said.
Tusk also thanked the Ukrainian president for his personal efforts: "You are a hero not only for Ukraine, but also for Poland."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password