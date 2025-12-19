Zelenskyy’s visit to Poland was bad news for Moscow – Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Warsaw was good news for Kyiv and Poland and bad news for Moscow.

Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Nawrocki said Zelenskyy came to Poland at his invitation. He stressed that the visit demonstrates the strategic unity of Poland, Ukraine and other countries in the region on security issues.

"Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Warsaw is good news for Poland, for Warsaw and Kyiv and for our entire region but bad news for the Russian Federation, because it proves that on strategic matters, on security issues, Poland, Ukraine and the countries of the region stand together," Nawrocki said.

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The Polish president added that he shares with Zelenskyy a common view of Russia as a neo-imperial, post-Soviet state that poses a threat to Europe.

Background

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