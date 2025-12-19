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Russia strikes port infrastructure in Odesa region: 7 killed, 15 wounded
On Friday, 19 December, Russia struck port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Seven people were killed and another 15 were wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy attacked with ballistic missiles
"This evening, the enemy once again launched a massive ballistic missile attack on a port infrastructure facility in Odesa district. The strike set cargo trucks on fire in a parking lot," the official said.
Casualties and injuries reported
Preliminary reports indicate that seven people were killed. Another 15 were wounded and hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary care.
"The work of emergency and response services is hampered by an ongoing air raid alert," Kiper added.
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