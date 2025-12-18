Enemy shells Odesa: residential buildings damaged, says Regional Military Administration

In Odesa, enemy shelling on Dec. 18 damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Serhii Lysak, head of the Local Military Administration.

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Damage to civilian infrastructure

According to him, the attack damaged civilian buildings as well as private homes belonging to Odesa residents. Local authorities are responding promptly, providing support to those affected and monitoring the aftermath of the strike.

"No injuries reported so far. Emergency response headquarters and relevant services are working on site. Surveys are underway and damage is being assessed; residents are being assisted," Lysak said.

Local authorities urged residents to follow safety measures.

Read more: Ruscists hit car on bridge in Odesa region: woman killed, her three children injured

Shelling of Ukraine

On Thursday evening, December 18, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported another Russian drone attack. Air raid alerts are sounding in a number of regions.

At 9:11 p.m., a report appeared about attack UAVs moving toward Odesa.

Earlier, we reported that on Thursday, Dec. 18, a Russian attack drone struck a bridge in Odesa region near the state border with Moldova.

See more: Consequences of most massive Russian attack on Odesa region. PHOTOS