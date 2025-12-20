In Caspian Sea, Ukrainian SOF destroyed Russian ship and oil production platform

On the night of December 19, drones belonging to the Special Operations Forces struck a modern Russian patrol ship and a Lukoil drilling platform in the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

It is noted that several drones struck the Russian Federation's Project 22460 ship "Okhotnik."

"These are modern Russian second-rank patrol ships that combine capabilities for maritime border protection, patrolling, and maritime situation control. They are armed and equipped to perform a wide range of tasks in coastal waters," the statement said.

Watch more: Two enemy personnel gathering points and warehouses in the Pokrovsk direction were hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

Russia loses another drilling platform in the Caspian Sea

Special Operations Forces drones also struck a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea.

"The facility belongs to the company "Lukoil". The platform extracts oil and gas, the export of which fills Russia's budget and finances the war. The initial reserves of the field are estimated at approximately 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extent of damage to the platform after being hit by SOF drones and its subsequent ability to operate are being clarified," the SOF said.

See more: SSU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea again, - sources. PHOTO

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