In Caspian Sea, Ukrainian SOF destroyed Russian ship and oil production platform
On the night of December 19, drones belonging to the Special Operations Forces struck a modern Russian patrol ship and a Lukoil drilling platform in the Caspian Sea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that several drones struck the Russian Federation's Project 22460 ship "Okhotnik."
"These are modern Russian second-rank patrol ships that combine capabilities for maritime border protection, patrolling, and maritime situation control. They are armed and equipped to perform a wide range of tasks in coastal waters," the statement said.
Russia loses another drilling platform in the Caspian Sea
Special Operations Forces drones also struck a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea.
"The facility belongs to the company "Lukoil". The platform extracts oil and gas, the export of which fills Russia's budget and finances the war. The initial reserves of the field are estimated at approximately 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extent of damage to the platform after being hit by SOF drones and its subsequent ability to operate are being clarified," the SOF said.
What preceded it?
- On December 11, it was reported that SBU drones had attacked Russian oil production infrastructure in the Caspian Sea for the first time.
- On December 12, it became known that SSO soldiers, together with the Black Spark rebel movement, had struck two Russian ships near the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.
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