Ukraine expects to use all 210 billion Russian assets, - Zelenskyy

Europe's decision to allocate 90 billion to Ukraine is unprecedented, while Ukraine expects to use all 210 billion of Russia's assets.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel.

Unprecedented decision

"Europe's allocation of €90 billion, which in any case is linked to Russian assets, is an unprecedented decision and will have an impact on the peace talks. Ukraine will be in a stronger position," the statement said.

Ukraine expects to receive 210 billion from Russian assets

"We have received these funds for 2026–2027, and we expect to use all 210 billion Russian assets. We understand that Ukraine will repay the interest-free loans—90 billion—only if Russia pays these reparations to Ukraine. Therefore, this is a big, real, important victory, and not only financially," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that, geopolitically and politically, European leaders had demonstrated their strength and had shown sufficient integrity to make such a decision.

Read more: Tusk: EU decision on funding for Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position

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