Reuters' claims about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's alleged plans to seize all of Ukraine and regain control over part of Europe that was formerly part of the USSR are not true.

This was reported on social media by Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence of the United States, according to Censor.NET.

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What does US intelligence say?

No, this is a lie and propaganda. Reuters is eagerly promoting support for warmongers who want to undermine President Trump's relentless efforts to end this bloody war, which has claimed over a million lives on both sides. It is dangerous that you are spreading this false narrative to block President Trump's peace efforts and are stirring up hysteria and fear among the people to get them to support an escalation of the war, which is what NATO and the EU really want in order to directly involve the United States military in a war with Russia," she writes.

Read more: Putin plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe, - US intelligence

According to Hubbard, US intelligence has informed politicians that "Russia wants to avoid a larger-scale war with NATO."

Russia is unable to stand up to Europe

In addition, as noted, US intelligence believes that Russia currently does not have the capacity to conquer and occupy all of Ukraine, let alone Europe. This is evidenced by the situation on the battlefield.

What preceded it?

As reported, Reuters, citing six sources, reported that US intelligence reports indicate Putin's intention to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe.