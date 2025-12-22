Norway has enlisted United States to supplement its aid package to Ukraine, - Armed Forces Chief Kristoffersen

When Norway realised that it could not independently provide Ukraine with certain types of weapons, it turned to the United States, which adapted the Priority Urgent Requirements for Ukraine (PURL) packages.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Eirik Kristoffersen, as reported by Censor.NET.

"From my point of view, PURL works. It is based on Ukraine's needs. We were able to pay for the weapons packages from the United States, so I am satisfied with that. I also discussed the contents of the PURL packages with the American authorities, and they adapted them in accordance with what General Syrskyi asked me for and what we were unable to provide ourselves. And so the PURL packages were a supplement to our own assistance," the general said.

Christoffersen added that the Norwegian command encourages its own political leaders and other European partners to use PURL to help Ukraine.

"But the PURL format is only part of the support Norway provides. Since February 2022, we have been providing weapons from our own stocks, initially cooperating with Norwegian industry and now increasingly with the Ukrainian defence industry," he stressed.

Read more: Norway to finance new batch of American weapons for Ukraine worth over €267 million, - Prime Minister Støre

What is the PURL programme?