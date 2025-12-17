Norway to finance new batch of American weapons for Ukraine worth over €267 million, - Prime Minister Støre

Norway will finance another batch of American weapons for Ukraine, providing 3.2 billion Norwegian kroner, or more than 267.5 million euros.

This was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Censor.NET, citing NRK.

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According to Støre, the funds will be used for a new package of military aid from the United States. It will include missiles for air defence systems, as well as weapons and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine receives from its partners.

The Prime Minister noted that Norway will purchase some of this equipment directly from the United States as part of the existing support scheme for Ukraine.

Read more: Slovenia will allocate 43 million euros for PURL initiative by end of year, - Shmyhal

What is the PURL programme?

The PURL programme was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Its essence is that NATO members purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

As of October 2025, $2 billion had already been raised through PURL, and most NATO countries had already joined the initiative.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing to open arms export office in Berlin, - Zelenskyy