100 combat clashes recorded along front line, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on December 22, the total number of combat clashes along the front line stands at 100.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Today, the communities of the settlements of Stetskivka, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Atynske, and Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy region, as well as Bleshny, Arkhypivka, and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region, came under enemy artillery fire.

Five enemy attacks took place today in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. In addition, the enemy carried out 71 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Two combat clashes took place in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, with the enemy attacking in the area of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok and in the direction of Vilcha. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near the settlement of Pishchane and toward Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.

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Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka and Myrne, and toward the settlements of Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve and Stavky; one combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the start of the day the enemy has attacked five times near Dronivka, Siversk and Serebrianka; one combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat clashes were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attempts to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day Russian occupiers have made 33 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward Sukhetske, Hryshyne, Novopidhordnie and Novopavlivka. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the start of the day our defenders have stopped seven assault actions by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Rybne, Zlahoda and Pryvilne, and toward Iskra, Vyshneve and Oleksiivka. Fighting continues in three locations.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried eight times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka and Huliaipole, and toward Zelene; one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Plavni, and toward Lukianivske and Prymorske. Two combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes with guided aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, no combat clashes have been recorded so far.