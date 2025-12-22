Russia is not for temporary truce, but for "lasting peace" with Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claims that Moscow does not want a temporary ceasefire but rather what he called "a lasting peace" in the war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he was quoted by the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

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Russian statement

"A temporary ceasefire is not a framework that can allow us to move forward. We are not for a temporary ceasefire; we are for a lasting cessation of hostilities within the framework of an agreement that will ensure a solution to the problems that are the root causes of this conflict and that will guarantee the constitutional order of the Russian Federation, taking into account the decisions that were made in the relevant territories by the population of those territories in recent years," he said.

Ryabkov also said Russia still has "serious questions" for the United States, including on issues related to the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia’s Foreign Ministry claims that the administration of US President Donald Trump has taken steps in the right direction. In particular, it says Washington under Trump recognized that "NATO expansion was the root cause of the conflict" and "significantly revised its course" compared with former US President Joe Biden’s team.

Read more: Moscow not going to make concessions on "five territories," - Russian Foreign Ministry

No attack on the EU and NATO

He also said Moscow is ready to legally confirm that an attack on NATO and the European Union is not in its plans.

"We, of course, are not going to attack EU and NATO countries. Russia is not pursuing the conquest goals attributed to our country," Ryabkov said.

He recalled Russian dictator Putin’s words that Moscow is "ready to formalize this legally."

"However, in Europe, if by this established term one means belonging to the European Union and the European part of NATO, there are extremely few who would be ready to build such an architecture not against Russia but jointly with our country," Ryabkov concluded.

Read more: Trilateral meeting between Russia, US and Ukraine is not currently being planned, - Ushakov