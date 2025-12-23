Ruscists strike enterprise in Kremenchuk community, two injured

Russian occupation forces attacked the Kremenchuk community in the Poltava region, leaving people injured.

Acting head of the Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut said this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to Kohut, Russian troops struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community.

Two people were injured.

Medics are providing assistance, and all relevant services are working at the scene.

Critical life-support facilities are operating in normal mode.

Read more: Enemy is attacking Poltava region with missiles, explosions in Kremenchuk

Background

On December 23, at around 3 p.m., explosions rocked Kremenchuk. The Air Force had warned of the threat of Russian UAVs.

Read more: Explosions rocked Kremenchuk: enemy attacked city with UAVs