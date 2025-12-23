Explosions rocked Kremenchuk: enemy attacked city with UAVs

On December 23, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

City under attack by "shaheds"

Explosions in the city are also being reported on social media.

Prior to this, the Air Force reported on UAVs heading towards Dnipro and Kremenchuk.

There is currently no official information regarding an enemy attack on the city.

See more: Enemy launched combined strike on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water and heat supply. PHOTO

What preceded it?