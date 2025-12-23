Explosions rocked Kremenchuk: enemy attacked city with UAVs
On December 23, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.
City under attack by "shaheds"
Explosions in the city are also being reported on social media.
Prior to this, the Air Force reported on UAVs heading towards Dnipro and Kremenchuk.
There is currently no official information regarding an enemy attack on the city.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was launching massive drone attacks on Ukraine.
- Due to enemy attacks in a number of regions, emergency power cuts have been implemented.
- It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.
- In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring five people, killing one child, and damaging homes and businesses.
- In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in an attack by the Russian Federation, and two districts of the region were damaged.
- There is damage and power outages in the Odesa region due to the Russian Federation's attack.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.
- An attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.
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