In London, during a pro-Palestinian protest, British police detained Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Arrest of an environmental activist

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 23, in the central part of the British capital. According to the organizers of the action, the detention took place within the framework of anti-terrorism legislation.

Law enforcement officials believe that the activist's actions may have violated existing safety and public order regulations.

According to Defend Our Juries, Greta Thunberg was detained because of a poster she was holding during a protest. It contained a message in support of individuals associated with Palestine Action, an organization banned in the UK.

London City Hall also reported the arrest of two more individuals. They are suspected of splashing red paint on the building. According to activists, the facility was linked to an insurance company that, according to them, collaborated with the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

"The arrest was made in accordance with the Terrorism Act," said representatives of the Defend Our Juries campaign.

Read more: Praised Putin: Polish court refuses to arrest anti-Ukrainian activist

The context of protests in the United Kingdom

Palestine Action was banned after an incident at RAF Brize Norton air base in June, where its members damaged two military aircraft. Several activists were subsequently charged with criminal offenses.

The British government had previously attempted to block a legal challenge to the ban on the group's activities. At the end of November, the organization's lawyers again appealed to the court to overturn its classification as a terrorist group.

Against this backdrop, other mass protests are taking place in the UK. In particular, in September, tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration in central London organized by anti-immigration activists.

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg became world famous for her public speeches against global warming and politicians' inaction on climate change. The public's attention was drawn to her sharp manner of speaking, in particular her criticism of world leaders, whom she accuses of ignoring the climate crisis.

Earlier, Greta Thunberg demanded that Russia be punished for ecocide in Ukraine. In June, the eco-activist visited Kyiv.