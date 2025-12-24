Enemy has again attacked energy infrastructure, there are new power outages in 5 regions, - Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power grid remains difficult. Energy workers continue to deal with the aftermath of yesterday's and previous massive missile and drone attacks. Work is ongoing around the clock.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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New attacks on the energy sector

As noted, the enemy continued to attack energy infrastructure during the night. As a result, there are new power outages in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions this morning. Repair crews from the regional power companies are working to restore the damaged equipment as quickly as possible.

Read more: Sybiha on Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Moscow is not hiding its genocidal intent and is deliberately striking energy infrastructure

Power outage schedules are in effect

Today, schedules for hourly power cuts and power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect from 00:00 to 23:59 in all regions of Ukraine.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy said.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers simplifies transfer of energy equipment to stabilize power supply – Svyrydenko