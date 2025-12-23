Cabinet of Ministers simplifies transfer of energy equipment to stabilize power supply – Svyrydenko
The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the transfer of energy equipment to stabilize electricity supply during the war.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
According to Svyrydenko, the decision will allow electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions.
"Transformers, cables and other equipment that is currently idle on the balance sheets of state-owned enterprises can be used to quickly restore power after shelling. Amid constant attacks, these resources must work where they are needed immediately," the head of government explained.
The Energy Ministry will coordinate the inventory of such equipment and assess the power system’s needs.
The equipment will then be promptly transferred to power grid operators for on-site work.
Timeframe
The new procedure will remain in effect for the period of martial law and for another six months after it ends.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password