Cabinet of Ministers simplifies transfer of energy equipment to stabilize power supply – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the transfer of energy equipment to stabilize electricity supply during the war.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to Svyrydenko, the decision will allow electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions.

"Transformers, cables and other equipment that is currently idle on the balance sheets of state-owned enterprises can be used to quickly restore power after shelling. Amid constant attacks, these resources must work where they are needed immediately," the head of government explained.

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The Energy Ministry will coordinate the inventory of such equipment and assess the power system’s needs.

The equipment will then be promptly transferred to power grid operators for on-site work.

Timeframe

The new procedure will remain in effect for the period of martial law and for another six months after it ends.

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