Defence forces struck enemy UAV operator bases in Siversk and Pokrovsk, - "East" Grouping of Troops
Ukrainian Defence Forces units in the area of responsibility of the "East" Grouping of Troops are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 52 Russian assaults over the past day.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Grouping of Troops.
As noted, Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.
Situation in Pokrovsk direction
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 34 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.
Yesterday, our soldiers eliminated 62 occupiers and wounded 24, destroyed 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, three motor vehicles and two artillery systems, and hit a tank, four motor vehicles, an artillery system and 11 enemy personnel shelters in this direction.
Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
According to the "East" Grouping of Troops, the defence of Pokrovsk is ongoing, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations are being conducted and the enemy is being eliminated in the urban area.
In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.
"Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organised to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and their timely evacuation," the report says.
Elimination of Russian troops
- Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group, the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses within a 24-hour period – 408 occupiers over the past day.
- In addition, 1,217 UAVs of various types and 105 units of other weapons and equipment, including one tank, were destroyed.
- The defence forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past day, 28 Russian UAV crews were hit.
- Missile and artillery units carried out 836 fire missions.
The Ukrainian Air Force struck a building in the Siversk area, from where enemy UAV operators were working.
- Two buildings in Pokrovsk housing enemy UAV pilots were also struck.
- Army aviation struck a concentration of enemy personnel in the area of the settlements of Kotliarivka and Hryhorivka.
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