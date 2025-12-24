Italian government prepares decree on military aid to Ukraine, - Crosetto

On Tuesday, 23 December, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto stated that the government maintains a unified position on the draft law, which is planned to be submitted by the end of the year for further military support to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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It is noted that earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing "Lega" party, expressed doubts about continuing support for Kyiv, saying that this could prolong the war started by Russia's invasion.

Read more: Italy to adopt decree on military aid to Ukraine for 2026 by year-end – Meloni

There has never been any discrepancy regarding the decree on aid to Ukraine," Crozetto emphasised.

"You will see the content of the decree on 29 December," he added, denying any negotiations within the government regarding a change in policy.

"The government prepared this measure several weeks ago," the Italian official concluded.

Read more: EU and US are not competitors when it comes to establishing peace in Ukraine, - Meloni