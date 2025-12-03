Italy to adopt decree on military aid to Ukraine for 2026 by year-end – Meloni

The Italian government intends to adopt by the end of this year a decree regulating the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in 2026.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced this, ANSA reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Meloni assured that Italy will continue to provide Ukraine with assistance to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Government to adopt relevant decree

"The legal basis for sending assistance to Ukraine expires on 31 December. The decree (on military assistance – Ed.) will in any case be adopted by the end of the year, because it is necessary. This does not mean that we are working against peace. It means that as long as the war continues, we will help Ukraine defend itself against the aggressor," the Italian Prime Minister said.

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Striving for a just and lasting peace

Meloni also added that "from the very beginning we understood that resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war would not be easy".

"There is a will on the Ukrainian, European and American sides, but not on the Russian side. This does not mean that we should not continue to work and strive for a just, sustainable and lasting peace," she stressed.

Background

Earlier reports suggested that the Italian government might postpone the adoption of the decree that would allow the continued supply of military equipment to Ukraine in 2026.

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