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Fire broke out in vicinity of oil refinery in Saratov. VIDEO
A fire has been reported in the Russian city of Saratov neara localoil refinery.
According to Censor.NET, information about the fire appeared in local public groups and social networks. The published footage shows thick smoke rising above the city's industrial zone. The causes of the fire remain unknown at this time.
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