Fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation: drones attacked port of Temryuk

On the night of 25 December, drones attacked the port in the town of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia. The strike caused oil product tanks to catch fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

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According to reports, the fire engulfed two tanks containing petroleum products. The fire covers an area of approximately 2,000 square metres.

Seventy people and 18 pieces of equipment, including personnel from the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Krai, have been deployed to extinguish the fire.

No information about casualties has been received at this time.

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What preceded it?

On the night of 5 December, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation. The port in the town of Temryuk was hit.

Why do drones attack this port?

The port of Temryuk is the main port that received the shadow fleet and re-registered cargoes of stolen coal and grain from the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk.

This summer, Russian media reported that an oil export terminal had been opened in the port of Temryuk. The "Novaya Kuban" newspaper wrote that "fuel flows are sent directly to the Black Sea and Mediterranean countries" from there.

Thanks to rail and sea connections, the port links Russia's inland regions (mining, metallurgy, energy) with sea routes and exports to the Black Sea/Mediterranean.

Given the current war and sanctions, ports such as Temryuk are strategically important for access to waterways — but they are also targets for attacks, as recent events have shown.

See more: In Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, drones attacked industrial zone, causing fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS