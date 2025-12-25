Situation in Hrabovske: Russian units have not advanced deep into territory, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian troops entered the border village of Hrabovske, but were unable to advance further.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on the air of "We Are Ukraine" by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service.

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It is noted that this settlement is located directly on the border.

"As for the Russians who have entered the area and are trying to advance deeper into our country, they are not succeeding because all components of the Defense Forces, Armed Forces units, and State Border Guard Service units are preventing the enemy from doing so, using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. But at the moment when the enemy began to carry out such actions, unfortunately, our soldiers had to retreat from some positions. At the same time, I would like to note once again that the enemy is unable to advance beyond the boundaries of this settlement and is being subjected to fire damage, and the positions where our servicemen are located are being held," Demchenko explained.

The situation in the Khotyn and Yunakiv districts

Demchenko also commented on the situation in the Khotynska and Yunakivska districts in the Sumy region.

According to him, "the enemy is showing some activity in attempting to attack the positions of our soldiers, but this activity is now significantly less, and the enemy is also unable to achieve any results."

Thus, Ukrainian forces maintain control over the aforementioned territories, and the enemy's attempts to advance have been unsuccessful.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that Russian forces entered a border village in Sumy region and took about 50 people from there.

Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information.

In turn, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, noted that this was a local provocation rather than a large-scale breakthrough.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to respond to Russia's abduction of 50 civilians from the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

On December 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that among the 52 civilians taken out of Hrabovske in the Sumy region by Russian occupiers, there were children. Ukrainian servicemen were also taken prisoner by Russia.

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