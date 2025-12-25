DTEK is looking for equipment across Europe for rapid restoration of Ukrainian TPPs

DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko said that the company is actively seeking energy equipment to restore Ukrainian power plants after shelling and is maintaining dialogue with the European Commission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

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"Our teams across Europe are looking for equipment to restore Ukrainian power plants as soon as possible," he said.

Timchenko emphasized that the most important things right now are air defense systems, finding used equipment to restore energy facilities, and financing for the purchase of equipment.

He also thanked international partners for their continued support and emphasized that there is ongoing dialogue with the European Commission.

Read more: Germany has transferred over €160 million to restore Ukraine’s energy system

Earlier, Timchenko reported that the company's current priority is to find and quickly deliver energy equipment from various European countries to Ukraine to replace equipment damaged by shelling.

What preceded it?

For Ukraine, this winter has been the most difficult since the start of the full-scale invasion. In a number of regions, the population has been without electricity for 15-20 hours a day.

Since September this year, the enemy has attacked DTEK power plants more than six times, and more than 50% of the company's energy capacity has been damaged or destroyed. The Russians are shelling not only electricity production and transmission facilities, but also gas infrastructure and coal mining operations.

Read more: Ruscists strike two districts of Kharkiv, targeting critical infrastructure, one injured (updated)