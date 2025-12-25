Zaporizhstal resumes production after blackout caused by Russian attack

Zaporizhstal steelworks has resumed operations after a complete blackout caused by a Russian attack.

As reported by Censor.NET citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Oleksandr Kovalenko, spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Zaporizhstal’s staff restored production promptly, in an extremely short time. Everyone knew what to do, how to act, and what tasks to carry out under the protocol for such situations," the spokesman said.

According to him, backup power sources were used, which helped prevent an industrial accident. No environmental damage was caused.

Read more: Over 50% of generation capacity damaged: Ukrainians without power up to 20 hours day – DTEK

Background

As a result of Russia’s massive shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities, a complete blackout at PJSC Zaporizhstal occurred on 23 December, leading to an emergency shutdown of production.