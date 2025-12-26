Russian Foreign Ministry after closing consulate in Gdansk: Poland should "carefully weigh consequences of such step"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Poland should "consider the consequences" after Warsaw's decision to close the Russian consulate in Gdansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

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Commenting on the situation, Zakharova said that those who want to "seize" the building of the Russian Consulate General in Gdańsk should "carefully weigh the consequences of such a step."

She added that "the consequences of attempts to seize the consulate could be serious," and also noted that, according to her, there are already "many examples of how Russia reacts and how painful these reactions are for those who commit injustices against our country."

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Poland had decided to close the Russian consulate in Gdańsk, the last one that continued to operate in the country after the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation. This step was Warsaw's response to sabotage on the railway between Lublin and Warsaw.

Following the decision to close the Russian consulate in Gdańsk, the Russian side was supposed to vacate the building by the end of the day on December 23. However, the diplomats refuse to do so.

In particular, the Russian Embassy informed the Gdańsk City Council that an "administrative and technical employee" of the embassy would remain in the building. The Russian side also claims that despite the closure of the consulate, it retains the right to use the premises.

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