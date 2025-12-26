Russian shelling cuts power to several regions of Ukraine: consumption restricted in almost all regions
The enemy has once again shelled power generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks. Customers in the Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions are without power.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.
"Energy workers are working to carry out restoration work as soon as possible," the statement said.
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, together with the State Energy Regulatory Commission and regional military administrations, is working to optimise electricity distribution in the context of a damaged power system and existing restrictions.
Regulation of power cuts for consumers near critical infrastructure
The Ministry of Energy reports that work is underway to free up additional capacity and ensure a more equitable and balanced power distribution. In particular, this involves regulating power cuts for consumers who are supplied from critical infrastructure networks and are not currently subject to hourly power cut schedules.
Ukraine's energy system operates in synchrony with Europe
Despite all the challenges, the Ukrainian energy system continues to function as a single integrated mechanism. Ukraine remains in the integrated energy system, operates in parallel with the European network and adheres to the electricity flows agreed with its partners. Import capacities and emergency assistance mechanisms are used when necessary.
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