Ruscists hit Uman with a rocket: 6 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Uman in the Cherkasy region. There are reports of casualties.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

According to Ekstrenka, there are currently six people injured, including two children. All are receiving the necessary assistance.

There is damage to residential infrastructure. All necessary services are operating," the statement said.

Read more: Russian shelling cuts power to several regions of Ukraine: consumption restricted in almost all regions

Later, Taburets reported: "The aftermath of the missile strike on the city is being dealt with. All services are working. Medical personnel are providing assistance to injured residents. Fortunately, none of the six are seriously injured."

A hotline is operating in the Uman community:

+380969112911

+380936651302

















What preceded it?

The air force warned of a high-speed target moving towards Uman.

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